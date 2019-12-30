Man dies after being trapped in grain mixer near Saskatoon

OSLER, Sask. (CP) — A man north of Saskatoon has died after police say he became trapped in a grain mixer.

RCMP say their detachment in Warman responded to a report late Dec. 20 about the trapped 41-year-old man at a business in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park.

Police say the Osler Fire Department cut open the mixer and the man was pulled out, but his injuries were severe.

They say attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he died of his injuries at the scene.

Police say a coroner has been to the site and was scheduled to conduct an autopsy, and a federal occupational health and safety officer will also visit the site.

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate.

