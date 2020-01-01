VanGripper promotes trailer-roof safety

A Canadian-made personal restraint system offers truckers a portable option to secure themselves on top of trailers.

The VanGripper from Déneigement de toitures Excel in Quebec attaches to opposing edges of a trailer or van rooftop and workers attach their safety lines to it. The related grips then slide along with the worker as they remove snow or complete repairs.

The product helps workers comply with fall-protection regulations of being protected when working three metres above ground.

The kit includes two VanGripper arms, a safety belt, one tensioner, two lanyards and two side stopper blocks.