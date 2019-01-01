AirGUARDZ mask includes smart fan for active cooling

Tired of wet masks and fogged-up glasses?

STLFLX in Waterloo, Ont., has launched a disposable mask with an active rechargeable ventilator attachment enabling rapid extraction of carbon monoxide (CO2), heat and humidity for breathable comfort.

The AirGUARDZ active ventilator includes a smart fan with a four-hour run time that can be recharged via a micro-USB port.

The mask fits tightly and securely on all facial shapes, ensuring users avoid steamed goggles.

The elastic strap runs all the way through the mask, allowing for readjustment via a simple pull.