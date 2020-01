Made in Canada, Ladder Talons can transform a typical ladder into an anti-slip ladder.

The adaptable spiked boot can be attached to ladder feet to provide traction on surfaces such as ice or wet grass.

The product is built out of lightweight aluminum and is easy to attach. It is currently available at stores in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Downward force on the ladder allows the talons to claw deeper into the ground to provide further traction.