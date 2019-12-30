Ontario company fined $85,000 in death of mechanic from air-spring mishap

Worker was killed by shrapnel following 2018 explosion
NEWMARKET, Ont. (CP) — An Ontario company that repairs heavy-duty vehicles and equipment has been fined $85,000 for the death of a mechanic.
Ruggieri Brothers, of Vaughan, Ont., pleaded guilty under provincial health and safety laws.
The worker was killed in May of 2018 while installing a replacement air spring on a dump truck.
The Ministry of Labour says the worker over-inflated an air bag with compressed air and the plastic base exploded.
The man was killed by the shrapnel.
Evidence indicated that Ruggieri Brothers failed to ensure he was a licensed mechanic or registered apprentice.
