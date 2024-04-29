OHS Canada Magazine

Workplace safety officials investigating truck driver death at Port of Montreal


Avatar photo

April 29, 2024
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety

Ships are docked at the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023. Montreal’s port authority says a man has died after an apparent accident at one of its wharves on Friday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Montreal’s port authority says a man has died after an apparent accident at one of its wharves.

Port of Montreal spokesperson Renée Larouche says the authority was notified of an accident involving a truck driver at the Viau shipping terminal northeast of downtown at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene.

Larouche says Quebec’s workplace safety board — the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail — has taken over an investigation into the incident.

A Montreal police spokesperson says the department is unable to comment on the event while the provincial agency’s investigation is active.

Advertisement

Larouche says the port authority is extending its condolences to the truck driver’s family.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Worker injured in partial collapse of Port Hope house; OPP investigating
Police investigating death of man struck by a transport truck on 401 in Toronto
Road accident claims life of Alberta tow-truck driver, 44
RCMP, OHS officials, others investigating Yukon miner’s death