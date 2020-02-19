Worker shocked at future Edmonton-area Amazon warehouse dies, family confirms

EDMONTON (CP) — A worker who suffered an electric shock at the site of a future Amazon warehouse south of Edmonton has died of his injuries.

A Facebook post by Colton Quast’s mother says her 25-year-old son “passed away peacefully” early this morning.

Marlyn Quast-Frank wrote that family, friends and Quast’s fiancee were at his side.

Quast, who was an employee of A Circuit Electric Ltd., suffered life-threatening injuries last Thursday while working at the site in Nisku, Alta.

He was taken to hospital where he was put in a medically induced coma.

Occupational Health and Safety was investigating.

Quast’s fiancee, Taylor Churla, also posted on Facebook on Wednesday, saying her heart is broken.

“I lost my best friend, love of my life, future husband. Colton is at peace now,” she wrote.

