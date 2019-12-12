Subscribe
Woman charged with orchestrating bomb threat at her workplace in Fergus, Ont.

63-year-old employee charged after building was evacuated

FERGUS, Ont. (CP) — Provincial police have arrested a woman they allege orchestrated a bomb threat at her own workplace in Fergus, Ont.

OPP say someone found a note in the building claiming there was a bomb in the business in mid-November.

Investigators don’t say what the business is, but they say the building had to be evacuated until they realized that the threat was a hoax.

Police have since charged a 63-year-old woman who worked there with uttering threats, falsifying information and mischief.

She’s due in court next month.

