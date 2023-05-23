Saskatchewan passes amendments to occupational health and safety provisions, including requirement for violence policy

Saskatchewan has passed a number of workplace safety provisions.

On May 17, 2023, the amendments to the Saskatchewan Employment Act came into force.

“The amendments passed today will ensure we are building a strong culture of workplace health and safety which is critical to helping reduce workplace injuries, illnesses and fatalities,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said.

All of the amendments are in force with the exception of the requirement to have a violence policy and investigate incidents. This provision will come into force in one year to allow employers the time and opportunity to create and implement policies. Guidelines and sample policies are available on saskatchewan.ca.

The Saskatchewan Employment (Part III) Amendment Act, 2022 includes:

