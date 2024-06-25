Manitoba WCB welcomes new board chair

The Workers Compensation Board (WCB) of Manitoba has appointed Colin S. Robinson as its next chair.

Robinson will replace long-time chair Michael D. Werier, who is retiring.

“I am pleased to welcome Colin Robinson as the new WCB board chair. His wealth of knowledge and professional experience makes him a valuable addition to the board and will help inform the WCB’s strategic direction,” said Malaya Marcelino, Manitoba’s Minister of Labour and Immigration.

Robinson, who is from Winnipeg, was chair of the Manitoba Labour Board from 2012 to 2024, and served as full-time vice-chair from 2003 to 2012. He is a respected arbitrator and mediator. Robinson has a bachelor of arts (honours) degree from the University of Manitoba and a bachelor of laws degree from Osgoode Hall Law School.

In a media release, the WCB thanked Werier for his commitment over the last 15 years, noting his vast knowledge and expertise has been a great asset to the board.

Robinson was appointed following the unanimous recommendation of the WCB board of directors. The Manitoba government appoints the WCB board of directors under The Workers Compensation Act. The board has 10 voting members, including the chair and three members of each of three representative groups – workers (nominated by the Manitoba Federation of Labour), employers (nominated by the Manitoba Employers Council) and the public interest (appointed by the Province of Manitoba). The president and CEO of the WCB is a non-voting member.

The board is the centre of the governance structure for the WCB. It is responsible for the WCB’s strategic direction and accountable for the WCB’s actions. It is tasked with safeguarding the WCB’s resources and monitoring its performance.