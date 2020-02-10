Labour ministers discuss workplace issues in New Brunswick

Canada’s labour ministers discussed workplace issues during a meeting in Fredericton on Feb. 6.

Federal, provincial and territorial ministers looked at next steps for occupational health and safety standards harmonization.

They also focused on the findings of the expert panel on modern federal labour standards, and how to better support workers through initiatives such as international labour standards on violence and harassment at work.

“All Canadians deserve a safe and healthy workplace,” said federal labour minister Filomena Tassi. “That’s why our government will continue to work with our provincial and territorial colleagues and Indigenous peoples in implementing health and safety requirements that will improve working conditions to better protect Canadian workers.”

Harmonizing workplace health and safety standards across the country can reduce barriers to trade and business development, added Trevor Holder, labour minister in New Brunswick.

“We will continue seeking ways to improve work environments to the benefit of employees and employers while maintaining these important standards,” he said in a news release.

The National Occupational Health and Safety Reconciliation Agreement was endorsed in Jan. 2019.

All jurisdictions have now signed the agreement and progress is being made towards its implementation, according to the release.

