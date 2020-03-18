By Jean Ko Din | Grow Opportunity

Now is not the time for half measures.

Suzanne Bernier, an internationally-recognized crisis expert, is calling for businesses to be more proactive in combatting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that in order to “flatten the curve” and prevent health-care systems from being overloaded with new cases, non-essential services should take immediate measures to protect its employees.

“It is going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” said Bernier, who has more than 20 years experience helping governments, communities and organizations plan and respond to disasters. “Based on historical evidence of previous pandemics, there will always be additional waves. So I’m trying to advice people ahead of time, just to communicate.”