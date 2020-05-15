Back to Work Virtual Summit provides information, best practices on reopening

To help employers, HR professionals and senior leaders navigate the post-pandemic workplace, Talent Canada is hosting a Back to Work Virtual Summit on May 27.

Co-presented with OHS Canada, the virtual event will explore practical tactics and best practices for leaders to redesign workspaces and welcome staff back post-pandemic.

“COVID-19 shut down large parts of the Canadian economy and forced employers and employees to adjust how they work,” said Todd Humber, group publisher for Talent Canada magazine at Annex Business Media.

“Now that provinces are slowly beginning to reopen for business, we have partnered with some of the best and brightest in the industry to bring employers the information they need in an innovative and engaging format.”

This virtual summit features a mix of live and on-demand sessions, with exclusive bonus materials available post-event. Registration is free.

Visit https://www.talentcanada.ca/virtual-events/back-to-work-summit/ to sign up today.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. EST on May 27. It features two live sessions with panel discussions. When the live portion wraps up at 11 a.m., the on-demand segment opens. It will feature a mix of pre-recorded webinars, whitepapers and information for employers.

For more information about the event, contact Todd Humber at thumber@annexbusinessmedia.com. For information on sponsoring, contact Wendy Serrao at wserrao@annexbusinessmedia.com.

