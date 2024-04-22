Alberta kicking in $175,000 to support SafeGen program for young workers

Alberta is proving a $175,000 grant to support the SafeGen program, which is dedicated to teaching young people about workplace safety.

“Historically, young workers have experienced higher rates of occupational injury and illness than other workers. It’s important that Alberta’s young people get valuable work experience and that they are working in healthy and safe environments. The SafeGen program helps students acquire skills and experience with a solid foundation of workplace health and safety knowledge,” said Matt Jones, Alberta’s Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Trade.

SafeGen’s courses are available at no cost to schools throughout Alberta and can be taken in class or online. The courses help mitigate the risk for work-related fatalities, injuries and illnesses which make youth work placements more appealing to employers and schools.

Last year, almost 8,200 students completed more than 11,000 SafeGen courses, giving them a strong foundation for safe work habits and a better understanding of a safe work environment.

“Safety is the very first lesson that every student should learn,” said Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Advanced Education. “Through this $175,000 grant to the SafeGen program, our government is helping to ensure that our young people have a positive and valuable experience in their off-campus education, and can make a safe and healthy first step on a future of amazing opportunities in Alberta.”

Quick facts