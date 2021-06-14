OHS Canada Magazine

Yukon declares COVID-19 outbreak with 18 active cases


WHITEHORSE — Yukon’s acting chief medical officer has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in Whitehorse.

There are currently 18 active cases of the virus in the territory, 15 of which are in its capital.

Dr. Catherine Elliott says the outbreak is affecting people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

She says some of the people who have been infected participated in organized gatherings and informal events, such as high school graduations and house parties.

Six of the cases were reported on Friday.

Yukon has seen a total of 104 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

