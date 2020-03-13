WSPS cancels annual PIP conference

Partners in Prevention (PIP) 2020, the annual health and safety conference and trade show hosted by Workplace Safety and Prevention Services (WSPS), has been cancelled.

An operator at WSPS offices in Mississauga, Ont., confirmed the decision in a phone call with OHS Canada.

The event was scheduled to take place April 28 and 29 at the International Centre in Mississauga.

Events across the world are being postponed or cancelled in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19.

A statement on the WSPS website indicated that cancellation was the “responsible decision.”

“This has been a difficult situation for everyone. Protecting the health, safety and potential of our conference attendees, exhibitors/sponsors, presenters and staff is, and will continue to be, top priority at WSPS,” the statement reads.

“We thank you for your support and appreciate your patience as we navigate through the cancellation procedures and notifications.”