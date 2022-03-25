WSPS announces cancellation of PIP conference and tradeshow

The annual Partners in Prevention conference and tradeshow has been cancelled.

Workplace Safety and Prevention Services (WSPS) made the announcement in an email to exhibitors, attendees and on its website. The event was scheduled to run May 3-4 at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont., in person. There will be no virtual component either, it said.

“We understand this news is disappointing and wish the situation was more favourable,” it said.

“A survey of potential sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees was conducted late last year that indicated people were very excited about getting back to face-to-face events,” the email said.

“Unfortunately, circumstances have changed, and the feedback we’ve since received has shown the appetite to resume in-person activities for this type of event is not yet back to anticipated levels.”

Anyone who has made a hotel reservation through the event group booking can contact the hotel directly to cancel, WSPS said. It will also be refunding 100 per cent of registration fees for attendees who had already paid.

“We appreciate your patience as we navigate through the cancellation procedures,” it said.