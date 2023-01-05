WSIB hiring summer students in a variety of areas, including operations, HR and IT
Know a student in Ontario looking for a summer job? The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) is now hiring for summer positions across the province, it said.
There are positions available in a number of areas including:
- Operations
- Employer services
- Corporate services
- Finance
- Human resources
- Legal
- Strategy and
- Information Technology.
For more information visit https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3393669891/
The deadline for applications from post-secondary students is Jan. 13.
