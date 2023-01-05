WSIB hiring summer students in a variety of areas, including operations, HR and IT

Know a student in Ontario looking for a summer job? The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) is now hiring for summer positions across the province, it said.

There are positions available in a number of areas including:

Operations

Employer services

Corporate services

Finance

Human resources

Legal

Strategy and

Information Technology.

For more information visit https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3393669891/

The deadline for applications from post-secondary students is Jan. 13.