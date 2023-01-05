OHS Canada Magazine

WSIB hiring summer students in a variety of areas, including operations, HR and IT


January 5, 2023
By OHS Canada

Health & Safety ontario Summer Hiring Summer Jobs WSIB

Know a student in Ontario looking for a summer job? The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) is now hiring for summer positions across the province, it said.

There are positions available in a number of areas including:

  • Operations
  • Employer services
  • Corporate services
  • Finance
  • Human resources
  • Legal
  • Strategy and
  • Information Technology.

For more information visit https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3393669891/

The deadline for applications from post-secondary students is Jan. 13.

