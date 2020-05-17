World Congress on Safety and Health at Work postponed until 2021

Originally set to occur in Toronto this October, the XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work has been rescheduled for Sept. 19 to 22, 2021.

A website announcement stated that the international organizing committee made the “difficult decision” in light of the current pandemic.

The 2021 event will continue to take place at the Metro Convention Centre under the theme: Prevention in the Connected Age: Global solutions to achieve safe and healthy work for all.

A virtual meeting of global thought leaders will be held Oct. 5, 2020, focused on COVID-19.

The World Congress on Safety and Health at Work is a global forum for advancing worker health protection.

Since 1955, the World Congress has opened its doors to the world every three years in a different country, attracting over 3,500 delegates from across the globe.