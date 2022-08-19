WorkSafeNB could end requirement to send JHSC meeting minutes to agency

WorkSafeNB is proposing changes to the province’s Occupational Health and Safety Act that would no longer require employers to send safety minute meetings to the agency.

Instead, employers would simply keep the minutes from joint health and safety committees (JHSC) on record themselves for a specified amount of time.

“As a stakeholder-driven organization, we believe the proposed amendments warrant consultation with New Brunswickers,” WorkSafeNB said in a press release. The consultations are designed to gauge support for the change and the business impact on workplaces, it said.

The board is proposing changes to the OHS Act, the Administration Regulation 84-26 and General Regulation 91-191. It said many of the proposals are primarily “housekeeping items.” But it highlighted the notetaking rule as one requiring feedback.

The consultation will run from Aug. 11 until Sept. 8, 2022.

“We value your knowledge and expertise and seek to integrate your feedback into our decision-making process,” it said. “We will publish a consultation summary once results are compiled.”

For more information, visit https://www.worksafenb.ca/about-us/what-we-do/engagement-activities/ohs-act-review/

WorkSafeNB and its board of directors has a statutory obligation to review the provisions of the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act and corresponding regulations every five years. This is the first review of the legislation and regulations under this obligation.