WorkSafeBC to hold virtual public hearing on proposed amendments to OHS Regulation

WorkSafeBC is holding a virtual public hearing on proposed amendments to the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Regulation.

The hearing, which will be streamed live on July 24, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will cover proposed changes to the following parts of the OHS Regulation:

Part 20, Washroom Facilities at Construction Sites

Part 16, Mobile Equipment, sections 16.21 to 16.21.1 – Seat belts

The proposed regulatory amendments are now posted along with explanatory notes. Proposed deletions of policy wording are identified with a strikethrough and additions are highlighted in bold.

In a statement, WorkSafeBC noted it welcomes feedback on the proposed amendments through either written submissions or participation at the virtual public hearing. All feedback received will be presented to WorkSafeBC’s board of directors for their consideration.

The organization also noted the public consultation phase is separate from the public hearing process. If you provided comments during the consultation phase, you’re asked to make another submission on the proposed changes.

Feedback on the proposed amendments can be made in the following ways:

1. Online: To provide feedback online, click on the links above and open the proposed amendments. Once opened, click on the yellow “Online Feedback” button to provide your feedback. Written submissions will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024.

2. Register to speak at the hearing by telephone: To register, call 604.232.7744 or toll-free in B.C. at 1.866.614.7744. One presentation from an organization or individual will be permitted. A maximum of 10 minutes will be allotted to each organization or person.

If you are not able to register, you’re advised to watch the hearing as there will be an opportunity to call in after the list of pre-registered speakers.