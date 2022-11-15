WorkSafeBC seeks input on exposure levels based on revised threshold limits for chemicals

WorkSafeBC is looking for stakeholder feedback for proposed exposure levels (ELs) for 22 substances in British Columbia.

Each year, the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) publishes a list of substances for which they have set new or revised Threshold Limit Values (TLVs). A TLV is an airborne concentration of a chemical substance where it is believed that nearly all workers may be exposed over a working lifetime and experience no adverse health effects. TLVs may be expressed as an 8-hour time-weighted average (TWA), 15-minute short-term exposure limit (STEL), or ceiling limit.

Before adopting new or revised TLVs published by the ACGIH, WorkSafeBC reviews relevant data on health effects and the availability of validated sampling methods. WorkSafeBC also consults with stakeholders on potential implementation issues. WorkSafeBC’s existing B.C. Exposure Limits (ELs) continue to be in effect until the Board of Directors makes a decidsion on which new or revised ACGIH TLVs to adopt as B.C. ELs.

WorkSafeBC is requesting stakeholder feedback on the proposed B.C. ELs for 22 substances — it proposes to change the ELs for two substances and maintain the existing ELs for 20 others.

Proposed new ELs for 2 substances

WorkSafeBC is proposing new or revised B.C. ELs for the following substances:

Cyclohexene

Methyl isobutyl carbinol

Maintaining existing ELs

WorkSafeBC is proposing to retain the existing B.C. ELs for the following substances:

4-tert-Butylbenzoic acid

Chlordane

o-Chlorobenzylidene malononitrile

Cyanazine

Dimethylphenol, all isomers

Dinitrobenzene, all isomers

Dinitro-o-cresol

EPN

Hexazinone

4,4’-Methylene bis(2-chloroaniline)

Nitrapyrin

5-Nitro-o-toluidine

Pentachloronaphthalene

Sulfometuron methyl

Sulfoxaflor

Temephos

Tetramethyl succinonitrile

Thiacloprid

Thiodicarb

2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene

Providing feedback

To view the proposed B.C. ELs and provide feedback, visit https://www.worksafebc.com/en/law-policy/public-hearings-consultations/current-public-hearings-and-consultations/consultation-proposed-bc-exposure-limits-based-on-new-or-revised-2019-2020-acgih-tlvs-selected-chemical-substances-23-jan

The deadline to provide input is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.