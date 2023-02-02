OHS Canada Magazine

WorkSafeBC seeking input on changes to asbestos certification and licensing


February 2, 2023
WorkSafeBC is proposing amendments to regulations related to asbestos certification and licensing, and its seeking input on the proposal

Its Policy, Regulation and Research Department is requesting feedback on proposed amendments to Part 6, Substance Specific Requirements, sections 6.1–6.2.3, of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

“The consultation phase gives stakeholders an opportunity to provide feedback before the proposed amendments are taken to public hearing,” it said. “All stakeholder feedback is carefully considered and analyzed, and provided to WorkSafeBC’s Board of Directors as part of their decision-making process.”

The deadline to provide feedback is Feb. 28, 2023.

See https://www.worksafebc.com/en/law-policy/public-hearings-consultations/current-public-hearings-and-consultations/consultation-on-proposed-amendments-to-part-6-of-the-ohsr-23-feb-28 for full details.

