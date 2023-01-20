WorkSafeBC resources help reduce the risk of ‘struck-by’ incidents at workplaces

WorkSafeBC has made some new safety resources available to employers to reduce the risk of struck-by incidents.

Employers can use the new guide and fillable template to identify where vehicles or mobile equipment operate near workers and eliminate or minimize the risks, it said.

“At many workplaces, workers are at risk of being struck by vehicles or mobile equipment such as forklifts, excavators, trucks, and graders. Reducing the risk of workers being struck by vehicles or mobile equipment: Guide to using the fillable template, along with the fillable template, will help employers identify where on a worksite vehicles or mobile equipment operate near workers, so you can eliminate or minimize the risks,” the agency said in a posting.

The fillable template has an area to draw the worksite layout and identify where vehicles or mobile equipment operate near workers on foot.

“Using the fillable template and guide together, you can work through factors that contribute to risk, and determine the most effective way to reduce the risk, as set out in the hierarchy of controls. You can also consider tasks and solutions specific to your worksite,” it said.

Advertisement

Visit WorkSafeBC’s managing risk webpage to learn more about managing risk.