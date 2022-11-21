WorkSafeBC reaches tentative deal with its union

WorkSafeBC has reached a tentative agreement with about 3,000 unionized workers represented by the Compensation Employees’ Union (CEU).

The CEU represents people at the agency in various positions, including promoting and enforcing occupational health and safety regulations, providing claims adjudication and compensation benefits, and supporting injured workers to facilitate recovery and safe return to work.

The province said the two sides reached the agreement under its “Shared Recovery Mandate.”

“Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery,” it said in a press release.

Further details about the agreement will be available when the ratification process for the union members and the employer is complete.