OHS Canada Magazine

WorkSafeBC reaches tentative deal with its union


November 21, 2022
By OHS Canada

Health & Safety british columbia CEU Labour Relations WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC has reached a tentative agreement with about 3,000 unionized workers represented by the Compensation Employees’ Union (CEU).

The CEU represents people at the agency in various positions, including promoting and enforcing occupational health and safety regulations, providing claims adjudication and compensation benefits, and supporting injured workers to facilitate recovery and safe return to work.

The province said the two sides reached the agreement under its “Shared Recovery Mandate.”

“Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery,” it said in a press release.

Further details about the agreement will be available when the ratification process for the union members and the employer is complete.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Canada Post must deal with ‘injury crisis’ to end walkouts, says union
WorkSafeBC investigates ferry worker’s death in Richmond: Union
P.E.I. government reaches confidential settlement with whistleblowers
Union alleges psychologically unsafe workplace at OPSEU