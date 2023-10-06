WorkSafeBC proposes changes to mental disorder claim timeline

WorkSafeBC’s Policy, Regulation and Research Department is releasing a discussion paper proposing changes to the policy on time limits for filing a mental disorder claim — and it’s looking for public input.

The move aims to provide clarity on how the date of a worker’s mental disorder is determined. Currently, under the Workers Compensation Act in British Columbia, individuals have up to one year from the date of the mental disorder to file an application for compensation. However, the act does not delineate how the organization assesses the exact date of onset for a mental disorder.

The proposed amendments, available for public scrutiny, detail the intended deletions in the policy with a strikethrough and new additions in bold.

Stakeholders and the general public are encouraged to review and provide feedback on these proposed changes. The consultation process will remain open until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Feedback can be submitted in one of three ways:

Online submission form – available here

Email: policy@worksafebc.com

Mail: Andrea Friesen, Senior Policy Advisor, Policy, Regulation and Research Department, WorkSafeBC, P.O. Box 5350, Stn. Terminal, Vancouver, BC V6B 5L5.

After the consultation period concludes, the Board of Directors at WorkSafeBC will deliberate on the proposed amendments, taking into account all stakeholder feedback, it said.