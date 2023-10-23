WorkSafeBC opens public consultation for its proposed 2024-2026 policy workplans

WorkSafeBC’s Policy, Regulation and Research Department has opened a public consultation on its draft policy workplans for 2024–2026. The draft plans outline the organization’s policy priorities in four key areas: compensation, occupational disease, assessments, and occupational health and safety.

The consultation period runs until 4:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 17, 2023, and members of the public are invited to share their feedback. Comprehensive discussion papers and proposed workplans are available online for public review.

Feedback on the proposed workplans can be submitted in one of three ways:

Online Submission: An online form is available for immediate feedback. Once submitted, the form cannot be accessed again for additional comments. Up to three attachments can be included with each submission. Email: Feedback can be sent directly to policy@worksafebc.com. Mail: Written feedback may also be mailed to the Policy, Regulation and Research Department at WorkSafeBC, P.O. Box 5350, Stn. Terminal, Vancouver, BC V6B 5L5.