WorkSafeBC looking for feedback on requirements for three-point seat belts in high-risk vehicles

WorkSafeBC is looking for feedback on proposed amendments on the use of seat belts under Part 16, Mobile Equipment, of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

The proposed changes would mandate minimum three-point seat belts in specific high-risk environments, particularly for certain types of ROPS-equipped (Roll-Over Protective Structure) prime movers.

These include haul trucks, prime movers used in forestry operations or for activities related to fighting forest fires, and those used for land clearing on steep slopes exceeding 35%.

This initiative is driven by the need to reduce upper body trauma risks during rollovers, acknowledging that while two-point lap belts keep operators within the ROPS zone, three-point belts can offer additional protection, such as reducing head strikes against hazardous features in the cab interior. The amendments specify the standards these three-point seat belts must meet, in line with global safety norms. The changes reflect an ongoing commitment to workplace safety in demanding operational environments.

The standards referenced are SAE J2292 (2016), Combination Pelvic and Upper Torso Operator and Occupant Restraint Systems for Off-Road Work Machines; and Economic Commission for Europe of the United Nations (UN/ECE) ECE Regulation No. 16, Safety-belts.

For more information, see https://www.worksafebc.com/en/law-policy/public-hearings-consultations/current-public-hearings-and-consultations/consultation-proposed-amendments-part-16-ohsr-2023-december

The deadline to provide feedback is 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2024.