WorkSafeBC looking for feedback on asbestos abatement licensing requirements, certification

In March 2022, the British Columbia legislature passed Bill 5 to introduce certification and licensing requirements in the Workers Compensation Act for managing asbestos abatement work.

At issue is the addition of a new policy item in the Prevention Manual to reflect the implementation of Bill 5, and to support the asbestos licensing model being developed by WorkSafeBC’s Prevention Services.

Proposed amendments to Part 6 of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation, relating to asbestos certification and licensing, are currently out for public hearing.

WorkSafeBC’s Policy, Regulation and Research Department is releasing a discussion paper and draft policy for public consultation relating to asbestos abatement licensing. The public is invited to provide feedback until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The discussion paper, draft policy, and information on how to provide feedback can be accessed through the following link: Proposed amendments regarding asbestos abatement licensing

Advertisement

3 ways to provide feedback

There are a number of ways for to provide feedback:

Comment link: Through the comment link — https://worksafebcmedia.com/pubco/prrd/230411-licensing/230411-licensing.php — the public can provide immediate feedback by completing an online submission form.

Please note: Once you click the “Submit” button at the bottom of the form, you cannot access the form again to make additional comments. Therefore, if you would like to make detailed comments in the feedback section, you may want to draft your comments first and then cut and paste them into the submission form. You can also include up to three attachments with your submission.

Email: Send an email to policy@worksafebc.com.

Mail: Address mail to:

Andrea Friesen

Senior Policy Advisor Policy, Regulation and Research Division

WorkSafeBC

P.O. Box 5350, Stn. Terminal

Vancouver, B.C. V6B 5L5

The consultation period will end at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. WorkSafeBC’s board of directors will consider stakeholder feedback before making a decision on the policy changes.

Note from WorkSafeBC: Please note that all comments become part of the Policy, Regulation and Research Department’s database and may be published, including the identity of organizations and those participating on behalf of organizations. The identity of those who have participated on their own behalf will be kept confidential according to the provisions of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.