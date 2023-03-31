WorkSafeBC launches online tool that delivers custom list of safety resources

WorkSafeBC has unveiled a new online tool designed to help workers and employers manage risk by delivering a custom list of health and safety resources

“It can be challenging for workers and employers to find health and safety information that applies to their workplaces,” the agency said.

My health and safety resources provides a streamlined approach to finding information in three straightforward steps. It features a customizable report format that you can download, interact with, and use to track progress for continual improvement.

First, you will answer a few questions that are specific to your workplace. Second, you will select health and safety topics. Third, the tool will generate a report (as either a PDF or customizable Excel format) for you to download and save to your computer.

Both report formats include curated lists that provide:

Health & safety requirements for your workplace

Links to relevant sections of the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation

Health and safety topics you selected, with links to topical resources

For more information, visit https://www.worksafebc.com/hsr/Questionnaire/Landing