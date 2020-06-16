News
WorkSafeBC investigates ferry worker’s death in Richmond: Union
Body was recovered Saturday
June 16, 2020
The Canadian Press
RICHMOND, B.C. — BC Ferries says the body of one of its workers was recovered Saturday after the employee fell into the Fraser River in Richmond.
The company says the worker was employed in its fleet maintenance unit and fell into the river on Friday.
Graeme Johnston, president of the BC Ferry & Marine Workers Union, said the worker died in a workplace accident at Deas Dock.
He says WorkSafeBC is investigating.
