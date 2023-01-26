WorkSafeBC fines Stephan Contracting $9.4K after worker injured in Port Clements

By Kaitlyn Bailey, Prince Rupert Northern View

Stephan Contracting Ltd. was fined $9,430.37 after a worker was seriously injured on a job site, WorkSafeBC stated on Jan. 18.

The fine was imposed on Dec. 22, with the incident happening during the construction of a building extension in Port Clements. A large wooden beam that had been placed on posts and supported with a skid-steer fork attachment fell and hit a worker, WorkSafeBC stated.

According to the provincial workplace safety organization, the employee who was injured was not given enough training or supervision for the task, adding that Stephan Contracting had also failed to identify the hazards and did not do a risk assessment to control the hazards on the work site.

“The firm failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety, a high-risk violation,” WorkSafeBC stated in an email.

Allegedly, Stephan Contracting also did not make sure the mobile equipment was inspected before they used it or that operators were using seatbelts.

Advertisement

The contracting company also did not tell WorkSafeBC about the incident and did not ensure the scene was undisturbed, the safety watchdog explained.