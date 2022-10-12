WorkSafeBC develops new safety resource for manufacturing sector

Manufacturing in British Columbia has an injury rate that is 24 per cent higher than the provincial average, according to WorkSafeBC.

In 2021, there were more than 19,000 time-loss injuries in the manufacturing sector in B.C. and close to 4,000 of these were serious injuries.

To help prevent injuries in manufacturing, WorkSafeBC has established a multi-year Manufacturing High-Risk Strategy. As part of this strategy, WorkSafeBC develops health and safety resources to help employers better understand and address health and safety issues.

The latest resource is a new self-evaluation tool for manufacturing workplaces that includes a set of checklists to help employers and supervisors identify, control, and manage risks.

“The self-evaluation tool was designed to help employers identify gaps between existing risks and the current systems in place,” said Barry Nakahara, Senior Manager, Prevention Field Services at WorkSafeBC. “Once these gaps are identified, the proper mitigations can be implemented to keep workers safe.”

Advertisement

The tool takes a two-pronged approach to risk management: Assessing risks, and then evaluating existing safety management systems and programs.

WorkSafeBC stresses that for the tool to be most effective, the entire workplace needs to be involved in using the tool — including managers, supervisors, front-line workers, and members of the Joint Health and Safety Committee.

Manufacturing high-risk strategy

WorkSafeBC’s high-risk strategy for manufacturing through 2023 aims to reduce injury rates — and prevent fire and explosion events — by focusing on known hazards, including:

Combustible dust

Falls from elevation

Flammable and combustible substances

Hand tools

Material handling

Mobile equipment

Musculoskeletal injuries (MSI)

Power tools

Safeguarding and lock out

Slips, trips and falls

Our high-risk strategy for manufacturing takes a risk-based approach to ensure that the most significant risks are effectively managed,” said Nakahara. “As always, it’s important for employers to ensure these efforts are effectively communicated to workers, including through orientations, training, supervision, and well-supported joint health and safety committees.”

Key facts