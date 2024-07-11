WorkSafeBC announces revised exposure limits for selected chemical substances

At its May 2024 meeting, WorkSafeBC’s board of directors approved the adoption of the 2019 and 2020 new and revised American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists Threshold Limit Values (ACGIH TLVs) for a number of chemical substances.

These include:

Chromium and inorganic compounds: Metallic chromium, as Cr(0)

Cobalt and inorganic compounds, as Co

Cyclopentadiene

Dicyclopentadiene

Dicyclopentadiene, including cyclopentadiene (8-hour TWA only)

Manganese, elemental and inorganic compounds, as Mn

Resin acids, as total resin acids

Rosin core solder thermal decomposition products (colophony)

1,1,2,2-tetrabromoethane

Tin and inorganic compounds, excluding tin hydride and indium tin oxide, as Sn

Tin and inorganic compounds, excluding tin hydride, as Sn, metal

Tin and inorganic compounds, excluding tin hydride, as Sn, oxide and inorganic compounds

Effective July 10, these substances will be removed from the Table of Exposure Limits for Excluded Substances in Policy R5.48-1 of the Prevention Manual and the ACGIH TLVs will be assigned as B.C. exposure limits:

Substance B.C. exposure limits Advertisement 8-hour time-weighted average limit Short-term exposure limit Ceiling limit Chromium and inorganic compounds: Metallic chromium, as Cr(0) 0.5 mg/m3 (inhalable) — — Cobalt and inorganic compounds, as Co 0.02 mg/m3 (inhalable) — — Manganese, elemental and inorganic compounds, as Mn 0.1 mg/m3 (inhalable) 0.02 mg/m3 (respirable) (unchanged) — — Resin acids, as total resin acids 0.001 mg/m3 (inhalable) — — Rosin core solder thermal decomposition products (colophony) — (withdrawn) — — 1,1,2,2-tetrabromoethane 0.1 ppm — — Tin and inorganic compounds, excluding tin hydride and indium tin oxide, as Sn 2 mg/m3 (inhalable) — — Tin and inorganic compounds, excluding tin hydride, as Sn, metal — (withdrawn) — — Tin and inorganic compounds, excluding tin hydride, as Sn, oxide and inorganic compounds — (withdrawn) — —

Due to sampling issues, the board of directors decided not to adopt the new or revised ACGIH TLVs for the following substances:

Dicyclopentadiene, including cyclopentadiene (15-minute short-term exposure limit only)

Formamide

Indium tin oxide, as In

Isobutyl nitrite

Methyltetrahydrophthalic anhydride isomers

Methyl vinyl ketone

Monomethylformamide

o-phthalaldehyde

Propylene glycol ethyl ether

Styrene oxide

Sulfur pentafluoride

m-Xylene α,α’-diamine

A decision on the adoption of new or revised ACGIH TLVs for styrene will be postponed after WorkSafeBC undertakes further analysis and review of recently published health studies.

For these substances, the existing exposure limits will be maintained in the Table of Exposure Limits for Excluded Substances in Policy R5.48‑1 of the Prevention Manual.

For dicyclopentadiene, including cyclopentadiene, the board of directors adopted the ACGIH TLV of 0.5 ppm (eight-hour exposure limit), but did not adopt the ACGIH TLV of 1 ppm (15-minute short-term exposure limit) as a B.C. exposure limit due to sampling issues. The adopted B.C. exposure limit for dicyclopentadiene, including cyclopentadiene, will supplant the existing B.C. exposure limits for cyclopentadiene and dicyclopentadiene (as noted above).

Effective July 10, 2024, dicyclopentadiene, including cyclopentadiene, will be reflected in the Table of Exposure Limits for Excluded Substances in Policy R5.48-1 of the Prevention Manual as B.C. exposure limits as follows:

Substance B.C. exposure limits 8-hour time-weighted average limit Short-term exposure limit Ceiling limit Dicyclopentadiene, including cyclopentadiene 0.5 ppm — — Cyclopentadiene — (withdrawn) — — Dicyclopentadiene — (withdrawn) — —

WorkSafeBC said it will continue to monitor the availability of sampling methods for all of these substances, as well as to work on ongoing initiatives to develop, validate, and implement sampling methods.