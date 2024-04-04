WorkplaceNL urges workers, employers to take eye safety seriously during eclipse

WorkplaceNL is urging workers and employers to take safety precautions during the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. While captivating to observe, solar eclipses present hazards everyone should be aware of to stay safe, it said.

The most significant hazard of a solar eclipse is the risk of eye damage from looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection. Staring at the sun, even for a short time, can cause severe and permanent eye damage including solar retinopathy or blindness.

Other risks include distracted driving or work as people attempt to watch the phenomenon, and prolonged exposure to UV radiation leading to sunburn and skin damage.

Employers are encouraged to educate workers before the eclipse – through training or safety briefings – about the risks of looking directly at the sun and importance of proper eye protection.

Use safe work practices to reduce the risks and responsibly experience this rare natural event:

