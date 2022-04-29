WorkplaceNL seeks input on strategic plan

WorkplaceNL is developing its 2023-2025 strategic plan and is looking for public input on important strategic issues impacting workers, injured workers, employers and the workplace compensation system.

Strategic issues have a direct impact on how WorkplaceNL can ensure a balance between fair compensation for injured workers, the financial interest of employers who fund the system, and long-term system sustainability, it said in a press release.

To share their ideas, the public can visit www.workplacenl.ca/about/consultations to complete the survey by May 20, 2022.

“At WorkplaceNL, we recognize the value in engaging with our stakeholders,” said Dennis Hogan, WorkplaceNL CEO. “We know that employers, workers and our safety sector partners are as committed to making our province a healthy and safe place to work as we are, and I encourage everyone to share their ideas on where to focus in 2023-2025.”

Serving approximately 215,000 workers and 17,500 employers, WorkplaceNL administers an employer-funded, no-fault workers’ compensation system that promotes safe and healthy workplaces, provides return-to-work programs and offers compensation to injured workers and their dependents.