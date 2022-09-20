WorkplaceNL puts focus on soft-tissues injuries, the leading source of lost-time claims

Nearly seven out of 10 lost-claim injuries in Newfoundland and Labrador are caused by soft-tissue injuries, also known as musculoskeletal injuries (MSIs).

WorkplaceNL said that translates into $103 million in annual claim costs. MSIs are painful disorders of the muscles, tendons, ligaments, nerves, spinal discs and related soft tissues. They may be caused or aggravated by work, but they can be prevented.

This week (Sept. 18-24), WorkplaceNL is hosting Move Well – Work Well Week, an annual event devoted to raising awareness of MSIs and finding practical solutions for prevention in the workplace.

“Soft-tissue injuries can affect every aspect of our daily lives whether it is in the workplace, at home with family or out enjoying time with friends,” said the Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister Responsible for Workplace NL. “Prevention is key and the Move Well – Work Well Week is an important event to further educate ourselves and raise awareness about potential injuries while on the job. We must take steps to ensure injury prevention in the workplace and in all of our activities.”

“MSIs can impact every aspect of a worker’s daily life,” said Dennis Hogan, CEO, WorkplaceNL. “Move Well – Work Well Week reminds us that when we move instead of being sedentary, and move well by using good body mechanics, we stay healthy, productive and comfortable at work and at home.”

On average, in Newfoundland and Labrador (2017-2021 statistics), MSIs account for:

69 per cent of all claims involving lost time from work

71 per cent of all costs related to lost-time claims

75 per cent of all lost-time weeks from work

$103 million in annual claims costs

WorkplaceNL encourages businesses and organizations across the province to participate in Move Well – Work Well Week. Visit workplacenl.ca for more information, ideas and resources.