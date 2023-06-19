WorkplaceNL names 2023 winners of Safe Student and Safety Educator of the Year

Christian King, a student at Holy Trinity High School in Torbay, has been named the 2023 Safe Student Award winner by WorkplaceNL. Brian Strickland, a teacher at Gill Memorial Academy in Musgrave Harbour, has been named the Health and Safety Educator winner, it said in a press release.

King was selected as the Safe Student Award recipient for his outstanding efforts in promoting the health and safety of young workers in his school, it said.

Always taking a keen interest in Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), King participates in several safety projects, including bringing an OHS presentation into his high school. He is emergency first-aid certified and has recently been accepted into the OHS Program at Academy Canada. King is an enthusiastic member of his school’s Recycling Team and has produced a series of OHS posters to promote safety awareness and education. His positive attitude toward student and teacher well-being is a welcome addition to the culture at Holy Trinity High, it said.

Strickland was selected for his support, commitment, and dedication to building a safety culture at Gill Memorial Academy, according to WorkplaceNL.

When teaching in either the Industrial Arts Room or Outdoor Recreation Spaces, Strickland prioritizes the importance of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and knowing a safe exit plan. He ensures students adhere to classroom safety guidelines, maintain a clean and organized workspace, and properly store equipment and materials. He collaborates with local health and safety organizations or professionals and brings their expertise into the classroom to enhance student learning.

Advertisement

“Congratulations to Christian and Brian, the 2023 Safe Student and Safety Educator of the Year recipients! What a great example you are setting in your school communities,” said Bernard Davis, Minister Responsible for Labour. “Your contributions in promoting the health and safety of students at your respective schools will have a lasting impact for years to come and positively influence the safety culture at your schools for staff and students alike. You should be very proud of all you have accomplished.”

“I congratulate Christian King and Brian Strickland for their outstanding efforts in promoting a safe and healthy culture in their schools. Their contributions have made a real difference and are a testament to their dedication and commitment to safety,” said Alicia Sutton, VP, Prevention and Workplace Services, WorkplaceNL. “Their dedication to promoting safety measures is truly admirable and will contribute to creating a long-standing safe and healthy environment for both students and staff.”

King has been awarded a plaque and a $1,000 prize. Strickland has received $500, a plaque and $500 worth of health and safety equipment and supplies for Gill Memorial Academy.