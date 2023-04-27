WorkplaceNL announces 2023 student safety video and radio contest winners

WorkplaceNL has recognized four talented students for their creativity in developing student safety video and radio ads.

The winner of the 2023 video category is Riley Catling, a student at Lewisporte Collegiate, Lewisporte. Her video, Average Joe Learns about Personal Protective Equipment, addresses the importance of wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in the workplace. Catling’s video will be the Newfoundland and Labrador entry in the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety’s (CCOHS) national Focus on Safety Youth Video Contest.

Winning video

Winning radio ad

The winners of the 2023 radio ad category are Edmund Pelley, Luke Turpin and Jordan Curtis, students at St. Lawrence Academy, St. Lawrence. Their winning entry, Don’t Knock it, Keep Your Phone in Your Pocket, will be aired on stations throughout the province.

“Congratulations to this year’s award recipients and to all students who participated in this contest that focuses on the importance of safety in the workplace,” said Bernard Davis, Minister Responsible for Labour. “It is great to see our youth continue to be in engaged about the importance of being safe at work and instilling proper workplace safety practices.”

“Young workers face higher risks as new entrants to the workforce, making their safety a priority,” said Alicia Sutton, Vice President, Prevention and Workplace Services, WorkplaceNL. “I congratulate Riley, Edmund, Luke and Jordan for their award-winning videos and radio ads. I also commend all contest participants for demonstrating creativity and knowledge about safe work practices, which is essential for the safety and productivity of our future workplaces.”

The annual Student Safety Video/Radio Ad Contest, open to youth in grades 7-12, encourages students to share their thoughts on workplace safety and injury prevention. Winners receive a $1,000 cash prize and a plaque for their school.

Young workers, aged 15-24 years are typically at higher risk for injury on the job. WorkplaceNL continues to invest in programs that engage youth to become more aware of workplace safety and injury prevention, including the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) 3203 high school course available throughout the province and the free Online Young Worker OHS Course, it said in a press release.

Young people interested in advancing their safety knowledge are also encouraged to apply for the new Youth Safety Training Bursary.