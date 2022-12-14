Workplace Safety North highlights key legislative, compliance changes for Ontario employers coming in 2023

Workplace Safety North has put together a handy list of upcoming legislative changes and areas of compliance focus for Ontario employers as the calendar turns to 2023.

Electronic monitoring: By March 1, 2023, employers in the province with 25 or more employees must have a written policy on the electronic monitoring of employees.

Government compliance initiatives: There are two phases for 2023. The first is education, outreach and awareness. That will be followed by inspection blitzes. Initiatives for the mining and forest products sectors run from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, and include focused inspections on respiratory hygiene as well as asbestos in building structures.

Pandemic and flu seasons: Occupational health and safety in Ontario continues to evolve along with the pandemic and flu seasons. As the public, government, and businesses adapt to help keep everyone safe, there are regular updates to information and resources around workplace safety guidance, paid sick leave, and reporting requirements.

WSIB Health and Safety Excellence program: Feb. 17, 2023, is the registration deadline for Ontario mining and forest products companies to register for the WSIB Health and Safety Excellence program. The Excellence program is a performance-based rewards program that helps businesses create safer workplaces and earn both financial and non-financial recognition.

Advertisement

Training: The Health and Safety Representative Basic Training reimbursement program continues for small businesses with 6 to 19 employees for training completed by March 31, 2024. It covers the cost for the $25 registration fee for the HSR training course, and $150 toward the cost of the representative’s training time.