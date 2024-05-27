Workplace Safety North confirms Parent as new president and CEO

Mike Parent, CRSP, CSP, has been confirmed president and chief executive officer of Workplace Safety North (WSN) by the organization’s board of directors. He stepped into the role on an interim basis in September 2023.

With a background as a paramedic, miner, mine rescue volunteer, and mining health and safety manager, Parent brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has been a pivotal figure at WSN since 2015, serving as vice-president of health and safety services, and interim president and CEO.

Parent’s extensive tenure within Ontario’s prevention system has cemented his reputation as a collaborative leader dedicated to health and safety advocacy. He aims to enhance the WSN legacy by spearheading a strategic plan that continues to ensure the well-being of every worker.

“I entered the health and safety field to make a difference,” Parent said in a media release. “Now, as president and CEO, I have the chance to impact safety on a provincial scale.”

During his time as a senior leader, Parent led a team of mining health and safety consultants, trainers, and specialists. His industry expertise is set to drive innovation in the provincial mine rescue program, as well as in the development of health and safety products, training programs, and outreach initiatives for Ontario’s mining and forest products sectors.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to welcome Mike as the new President and CEO of Workplace Safety North and Ontario Mine Rescue,” said Lydia Renton, chair of WSN’s board of directors, in a media release. “Mike’s proven track record in occupational health and safety, coupled with his strategic vision and leadership skills, make him the ideal choice to lead our organization into the future.”

Ontario’s health and safety landscape is evolving, with a renewed focus on proactive research aimed at reducing workplace risks.

“WSN health and safety specialists and mine rescue officers are dedicated to helping companies assess risks, prepare for emergencies, and comply with legislative requirements,” Parent said. “Our vision remains that every worker returns home safe and healthy at the end of each workday.”

WSN is an independent not-for-profit and one of four sector-based health and safety associations in Ontario. Headquartered in northern Ontario, WSN oversees the provincial mine rescue program and delivers Ministry-approved workplace health and safety training and services across the mining and forest products industries.