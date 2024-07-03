Workplace injury results in $55K fine for aluminum manufacturer

Can Art Aluminum Extrusion Canada Inc. has been fined $55,000 after a worker was injured operating a saw on an aluminum extrusion press.

The company, based in Windsor, Ont., pleaded guilty of failing to ensure the measures and procedures prescribed under section 24 of the Regulation for Industrial Establishments were carried out at the workplace, contrary to section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

According to court documents, the company uses an extrusion press to cast products out of aluminum alloy. The process involves forcing aluminum material through a die and then cutting the moulded aluminum with a saw. The press has a mechanical steel plate, called a gauge head, that automatically rotates to clamp down on the extrusions at a pre-determined point to ensure the saw cuts the material at the right length.

On August 20, 2022, a worker was operating the saw to cut aluminum extrusions to the required lengths. On the post-cut side of the saw, some of the rollers on the conveyor belt were not working. To move the extrusions along, the worker pushed the extrusions down the conveyor and was injured by the gauge head.

An investigation by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development revealed the saw had no guard to prevent access to the pinch point caused by the rotating gauge head.

Following the incident, the employer voluntarily enhanced its health and safety systems and implemented additional accident prevention initatives.