Workplace accident at northwestern B.C. gold mine leaves one worker dead

STEWART, B.C. — A worker has been killed during maintenance at a gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, north of Stewart.

Vancouver-based Pretium Resources says the man, whose name hasn’t been released, was injured Friday while working at a support facility on the surface of the Brucejack Mine.

The company says he was treated immediately by medics at the mine and then transported to hospital in Terrace, where he died Sunday.

Company president and CEO Jacques Perron says the company is fully co-operating with an outside investigation, and will also conduct its own investigation.

Advertisment

Operations at the mine were temporarily suspended on Friday but have since resumed.

The Brucejack underground gold mine began commercial operation three years ago and, with total mineral reserves estimated at 4.2-million ounces, is expected to remain in operation until 2033.