Working at heights education campaign underway on P.E.I.

Beginning June 28, WCB launched a widespread education and enforcement campaign surrounding working from heights, which includes a package of new safety resources, posters, media and mini training videos to assist employers and workers in understanding their legal obligations.

The goal of the initiative is to protect workers by ensuring compliance with the OHS Act and regulations and raising awareness of the importance of workplace safety.

In 2019, on a Prince Edward Island worksite, a worker suffered life altering injuries as a result of falling approximately 5.5 metres (18 feet) from unguarded scaffolding to the concrete surface below.

As a result of fines levied on this case, the WCB developed the focused Working at Heights Campaign to ensure proper precautions and legal obligations of employers and workers regarding working from heights are taken, to prevent further accidents like this from happening again.

“Falls from heights are a significant cause of serious workplace injuries,” said Danny Miller, director of occupational health and safety for the Workers Compensation Board, in a news release. “They can, and have happened in a split-second, and when efforts are not taken to follow the required safe work practices, serious injury or death can occur.”

Any person working at a height of three metres or more is required to have a fall protection system in place. This includes work on scaffolding, elevated work platforms, roofs or any other place that presents a fall hazard.

As part of the campaign, WCB Occupational Health and Safety Officers are visiting work sites across the province with an increased focus on fall protection use. It will also include an education component about roles and responsibilities under the OHS Act and regulations and resulting consequences for non-compliance, including orders and/or prosecution.

The campaign was developed in partnership with the Construction Association of Prince Edward Island and the Canadian Home Builders’ Association-PEI, and will run for four weeks.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.wcb.pe.ca/WorkingAtHeights.