Workers at Regina linen company contract COVID-19 but facility safe: officials

Employees are taking required safety precautions


August 11, 2020
By The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
REGINA — Health officials say 18 employees at a linen facility in Regina have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health says 11 of the new COVID-19 cases announced in Regina on Saturday were either employees at K-Bro Linens or their close contacts.

More infected workers were reported Sunday.

All 150 employees at the plant have been tested for COVID-19, and officials say the risk of community transmission is low.

The province says a microbiologist has ruled that linens processed at the facility remain safe to use in health-care centres.

It says employees are taking required safety precautions, like practising physical distancing and wearing protective gear.

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the province’s total to 1,450.

