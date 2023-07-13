Workers Health & Safety Centre expands training facilities in Hamilton

The Workers Health & Safety Centre (WHSC) is expanding its training facilities in Hamilton and the surrounding areas.

It said the expansion is in response to the return of — and growing demand for — in-person learning.

The new training facility is located at 500 Parkdale Ave. North in Hamilton, it said in a press release. It “features dedicated classroom space designed with participants in mind. Spacious and bright, it is also equipped with ergonomic workstations and even stations, where participants can demonstrate much needed skills such as use of vertical, horizontal, and retractable lifelines for working at heights and set up and use of rope grabs for both fall arrest and ladder use,” it said.

Also expanding are the number and types of courses offered in this new facility. Courses include mandatory JHSC Certification and Working at Heights training approved by Ontario’s Chief Prevention Officer, as well as training addressing specific physical and psychosocial hazards – Indoor Air, Lockout and Workplace Violence and Harassment to name a few.

WHSC is Ontario’s official government-designated occupational health and safety training provider. For more than 35 years, WHSC has supported workers, their representatives, supervisors and employers in pursuit of creating safe, healthy and compliant workplaces. In addition to in- person training, it also offers courses in online virtual classrooms that are instructor led.