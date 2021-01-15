OHS Canada Magazine

Worker missing after dozer breaks through frozen tailings pond in northern Alberta


FORT MCMURRAY — A worker is missing after a dozer broke through ice on an inactive Suncor tailings pond in northern Alberta.

Suncor Energy Inc. spokeswoman Erin Rees says crews responded to the accident Wednesday afternoon at the mine site near Fort McMurray.

She says the dozer operator has not been found.

The worker was an employee of Christina River Construction.

Rees says Suncor’s emergency services team responded immediately and remains at the site.

She says occupational health and safety authorities have also been notified.

