Worker killed in Oshawa in incident involving wood chipper


A worker was killed in an incident involving a wood chipper in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.

The man, identified as a 23-year-old, was working on Waverley Street North in the city when he was injured.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating, and more details will be published by OHS Canada as they become available.

