Worker killed at heavy construction firm in Prince Edward Island


November 10, 2022
By OHS Canada

A worker in Prince Edward Island has been killed in a workplace accident.

Few details are available at this time, but the man was working for Curran and Briggs in Cavendish at the time he was killed on Wednesday.

On its website, the company bills itself as a heavy construction firm specializing in road and highway construction, paving and grading among other services.

P.E.I.’s Workers’ Compensation Board confirmed the death to CBC News, but provided no other information about the incident.

OHS Canada will continue to follow this developing story.

