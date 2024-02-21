Worker killed at Halifax shipyard was struck by a piece of equipment: police

Police have confirmed that the man who died Monday at the Halifax Shipyard was struck by a piece of equipment.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement Tuesday saying the death was reported at 11:40 a.m. from the sprawling shipyard on the city’s waterfront. The 43-year-old worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the province’s Labour Department issued a statement Tuesday saying it was conducting a mechanical assessment of the equipment involved, though it did not provide details. The department, however, confirmed that it is reviewing the shipyard’s safety procedures for snow removal.

As well, a stop-work order has been issued to Irving Shipbuilding Inc., the department said.

Police say their investigation is in its early stages.

Unifor, the union that represents 1,100 workers at the shipyard, said it is also trying to determine what happened.

The shipyard on Barrington Street has built more than 80 per cent of the existing fleet of Royal Canadian Navy vessels.

On Dec. 9, 2023, the navy’s fifth of six Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships, the future HMCS Frederick Rolette, was launched. The ship is expected to be delivered to the navy later this year.

The navy’s sixth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS), the future HMCS Robert Hampton Gray, and the first AOPS variant for the Canadian Coast Guard are under construction at the shipyard.